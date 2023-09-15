FORT CAVAZOS — First Cavalry Division turned 102 years old this week and celebrated five days of games, competitions and fun — all of which came to a close with family festivities and the famous “Cavalry Charge” on the division’s parade field Friday.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the 1st Cavalry’s commander, brought the annual event to a close during a ceremony Friday morning before presenting the Commander’s Cup to the battalion that earned the most points during the annual competition, which included a variety of athletic-related events, from golf to tug-of-war. This year’s Commander’s Cup went to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Cav Week3.jpg

Soldiers at Fort Cavozos walked around the field during the celebration of the 1st Cavalry Divisions 102nd birthday.

