FORT CAVAZOS — First Cavalry Division turned 102 years old this week and celebrated five days of games, competitions and fun — all of which came to a close with family festivities and the famous “Cavalry Charge” on the division’s parade field Friday.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the 1st Cavalry’s commander, brought the annual event to a close during a ceremony Friday morning before presenting the Commander’s Cup to the battalion that earned the most points during the annual competition, which included a variety of athletic-related events, from golf to tug-of-war. This year’s Commander’s Cup went to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
“I had a whole bunch of fun throughout the week, doing a whole bunch of esprit de corps and bringing everybody together,” Maj. Calvin Whitaker said Friday morning.
Throughout the week, there were competitions between teams from the division’s units. Categories included softball, powerlifting, soccer and other sports. Individual and team awards were also dished out Friday.
With about 20,000 troops, 1st Cavalry Division is the largest unit at Fort Cavazos, and one of the biggest in the Army. It was activated on Sept. 13, 1921, at Fort Bliss, and later transitioned its many horses for tanks and other vehicles. The division celebrated the 102nd birthday with a cake on Wednesday.
“This week allowed a lot of team leaders to engage in informal interactions,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Johnson. “Allowing them to meet with their youngest soldier and be able to display different aspects of what a team looks like.”
During Friday’s ceremony, hundreds of attendees, soldiers, city officials and high school students got to see the formation of troops and a history presentation on the division’s weapons and uniforms throughout the generations.
During the ceremony, attendees cheered on the division’s horse detachment as the troopers stormed across Cooper Field for the traditional Cavalry Charge.
“It’s a really great opportunity to learn and see what the military has to offer,” said Devi Ramsumare, a 17-year-old student and JROTC member of Killeen High School, who attended Friday’s event.
The division brought in food trucks and other activities for families to enjoy throughout the day, culminating with a showing of the “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” late Friday.
“I love the pageantry, I love the tradition,“ said Richard Kaye, a veteran who served 22 years in the Army and is new president of the 1st Cavalry Division Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.