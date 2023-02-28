Munday

Commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, receives the division colors from outgoing division command sergeant major Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony Feb. 28 at Fort Hood. The passing of the colors symbolizes the relinquishment of responsibility from the outgoing division senior enlisted advisor.

 Pfc. David Dumas

FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division said farewell to its senior enlisted advisor on Tuesday in a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Cooper Field.

After two years as the “First Team’s” top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday has been chosen to become the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, located at Fort Knox, Ky.

