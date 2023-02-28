FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division said farewell to its senior enlisted advisor on Tuesday in a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Cooper Field.
After two years as the “First Team’s” top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday has been chosen to become the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, located at Fort Knox, Ky.
“Command sergeant major and I came on board together in the summer of 2021 with a simple, shared vision — build a cohesive team, founded on trust, that would fit disciplined, well-trained troops ready to fight and win anywhere, any time,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, the division’s commander. “Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday has been the standard bearer for this organization. He epitomizes what the U.S. Army noncommissioned officer corps is all about.”
Munday said he will miss and cherish the time he spent with the division’s troopers.
“As I reflect on the last 18 months, I realize I’ll no longer be called ‘Pegasus 9,’” Munday said, speaking about his call sign as the division command sergeant major. “We know positions are temporary — rank and power are limited. But the way you treat people will always be remembered.”
Richardson said that the mission Munday will be tasked to lead at U.S. Army Recruiting Command is one of the most critical ones in the Army at this time. In fiscal year 2022, the Army missed the number of new recruits needed by 15,000.
