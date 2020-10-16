FORT HOOD – At least 200 soldiers and civilians participated in the U.S. Army’s 36th annual Ten-Miler run on Fort Hood, Friday.
The U.S. Army’s annual national run was conducted virtually instead of in Washington D.C. because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was locally hosted by the 1st Cavalry Division.
Capt. Matthew Thwaites, a battalion operations officer, completed the 10-mile run in approximately 54 minutes and 30 seconds, for a first-place finish, during what was his first Army Ten-Miler event.
“This is a big community event. We are out here to celebrate the Army and celebrate unity at a time when were divided as a country, and just trying to have some espirit de corps,” Thwaites said.
Thwaites jokingly commented that he reduced fears of coronavirus infection by running ahead of the group by a wide margin.
“If you look at the COVID-19 mitigation levels that we have going out here, there’s hand sanitizer everywhere, they’re taking everybody’s temperature, screening going in and out of every building, so we’re doing the best that we can,” Thwaites said.
2nd Lt. Kelsey Dewolfe, a fire direction officer with the 2nd Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, was the first woman to complete the local run with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 14 seconds. She said she participated in the run because of her fondness of running, and likeness for a good challenge.
“When I joined the Army, (running) was the only thing I was good at during the (Army physical fitness test),” Dewolfe said. “I steadily improved, but it was always something I was strong with.”
Runners were required to download the Army-Ten Miler runner experience app to submit their results for evaluation by the Army-Ten Miler Timing and Scoring company. The run was open to all participants, however, paid registrants received finisher coins and t-shirts, while the first 50 runners to complete the challenge locally received 1st Cavalry Division medallions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.