FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division hosted 17 personnel from Leadership Killeen this week.
Leadership Killeen is a program designed by their Leadership Committee, a division of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Fort Hood hosted these leaders to provide them insight on the daily lives of soldiers and operations on Fort Hood while highlighting the professionalism of troopers and the division’s “people first” focus.
“We wanted to show our neighbors what we do and allow them to get to know the Troopers who serve in and live in their community,” said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer. “It was a great opportunity to highlight our Pegasus Strength initiatives as well the equipment and Troopers that make the division the most modern and cohesive team in the Army.”
Participants, chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as leaders in their fields, were given Wednesday a live demonstration at the Horse Cavalry Detachment, ate with Troopers at the Ironhorse dining facility, visited 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment’s motor pool, and tried out the Close Combat Tactical Trainer.
At the motor pool, troopers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team set up static vehicle displays, explained their jobs and gave demonstrations which allowed visitors to interact with Soldiers and gain an understanding of the Army’s capabilities.
“I really enjoyed the motor pool and seeing the vehicles, seeing all the different crews and their skill-set,” said Alex Gearhart, a Killeen Police Department commander. “They were all very enthusiastic and it was interesting to see how they all worked together.”
This visit is a part of the continuous partnership between Fort Hood, the 1st Cavalry Division and our community, officials said.
“We’re neighbors. It’s nice to see what you all are doing - to see the professional Soldiers out here that are great at what they do,” said Gearhart.
