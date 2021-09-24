FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division hosted a parade, reception and interactive displays to celebrate the division’s 100th birthday at Cooper Parade Field on Friday.
The day’s activities were the final events of a week-long celebration called “Cav Week,” honoring the division’s lineage, history and traditions.
The division, created in 1921, turned 100 years old earlier this month.
The guest speaker for the opening of Friday’s events was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rory L. Malloy. Malloy served as the division’s command sergeant major from 2008 to 2011.
“It is indeed an honor to be back home with America’s ‘First Team’ to celebrate our centennial, where we also honor the sacrifice and service of the thousands of veterans who throughout the history of the ‘First Team’ had stepped up to serve when our nation needed us most,” Malloy said.
Malloy asked veterans in the audience who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Afghanistan War, and Iraq War to stand and be recognized. He also asked surviving family members, Gold Star families, and families of veterans to stand and be recognized.
“These are the people that not only makes our Army great but makes the United States of America great,” Malloy said.
Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, the division’s command sergeant major, said it was an honor to celebrate the division’s 100th birthday.
“It’s an honor and privilege, obviously, to celebrate and join the veterans and troopers on Cooper Field,” Munday said. “It’s a great day not just for the division, but for the Army.”
Sgt. 1st Class Brian Brown assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, said he’s been a part of the 1st Cavalry Division for about 10 months.
“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the 1st Cavalry Division,” Brown said. “Just the amount of legacy and history that is in this unit and all the troopers that came before is just such a privilege to be here.”
In addition to the interactive displays and parade, a cavalry charge by the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment with helicopter flyover was performed, while the 1st Cavalry Division band provided music.
