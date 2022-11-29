FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade “Wagonmasters,” 1st Cavalry Division, welcomed a new commander Tuesday during a ceremony on Cooper Field.

Col. Christopher S. Jones assumed command of the brigade in a ceremony hosted by division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson V. The ceremony included the gifting of yellow roses to the new commander’s wife, Jehan, and daughter Sophie; the traditional inspection of the troops via horseback; and a “cavalry charge” by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.

