FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade “Wagonmasters,” 1st Cavalry Division, welcomed a new commander Tuesday during a ceremony on Cooper Field.
Col. Christopher S. Jones assumed command of the brigade in a ceremony hosted by division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson V. The ceremony included the gifting of yellow roses to the new commander’s wife, Jehan, and daughter Sophie; the traditional inspection of the troops via horseback; and a “cavalry charge” by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.
Jones is seasoned logistician who has successfully led soldiers while supporting operations around the world, including the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East. Richardson said those qualities were necessary in sustaining an armored formation such as the division.
The sustainment brigade has about 1,400 soldiers.
“This critical component of our division takes the right leader, with the right experiences and the right expertise,” Richardson said. “We have that in Col. Chris Jones. Col. Jones’ resume speaks for itself. He has held all the key and developmental jobs that you would want a sustainment commander to have held.”
Jones said the opportunity to command the Wagonmasters is the honor of his professional life.
“I am proud to be a member, a trooper of the Wagonmaster Brigade,” he said. “I certainly owe it to them each and every day — it’s on me to prove that not only do I belong, but that I deserve to be their leader. I’m looking forward to it.”
Jones said he plans to continue the momentum of the brigade in support of the division moving forward. He assumed command instead of having a change of command ceremony as the previous commander had been relieved of his command for “loss in confidence in their judgement and ability to command.”
