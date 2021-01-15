FORT HOOD – The 1st Medical Brigade welcomed a new commander this week during a change of command ceremony at the First Army Division West parade field.
Col. Robert F. Howe II relinquished command of the medical brigade to incoming commander Col. Roger S. Giraud. Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, the commander of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, hosted the Thursday ceremony.
The medical brigade has played a pivotal role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States, while also deploying medical personnel around the globe in support of combat and training operations, during Howe’s tenure as commander.
“Not only has (Howe) been responsible for the soldiers spread across Fort Hood, but he has units all over the country. Managing this brigade with such a massive footprinted structure takes a higher level of organization,” Ragin said. “Last year the brigade found themselves on the front lines in a new type of war, a war against this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ragin said last year the brigade served under the Joint Task Force Civil Support, supporting agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency, combating the pandemic in the around the United States.
Howe thanked and welcomed family members, friends and the audience present for the ceremony, and the leadership for the opportunity to serve as the commander.
“To the soldiers of the 1st Medical Brigade, I am incredibly proud and humbled to have served with such an extraordinary team,” Howe said. “I was blessed to share in your trials and your triumphs.”
Giraud also welcomed and thanked family members, friends, and colleagues who attended the ceremony.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be serving soldiers here and their families in the ‘Silver Knight brigade’,” Giraud said. “We look forward to building on the successes of America’s 1st Medical Brigade.”
Giraud’s previous assignment was as the chief of staff for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, at Camp Humphreys in South Korea.
Howe will retire from the U.S. Army with more than 30 years of military service and will remain in Central Texas.
