Fort Hood gate

Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate, photographed Aug. 25, 2017, is located on T. J. Mills Boulevard in Killeen.

 Herald | file

Two Fort Hood commanders were relieved of their duties this week.

Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, relieved two brigade commanders — Col. Jon Meredith and Col. Anthony Wilson — of their duties due to “a loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command,” according to a statement from III Armored Corps public information officer Col. Wayne Marotto, received Friday.

Meredith

Col. Jon Meredith
Wilson

Col. Anthony Wilson

