A 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening, police confirmed Friday.
The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to an accident in the area of West Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive at 8:43 p.m. Thursday.
The accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle, police said in a news release Friday morning.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive male lying in the roadway,” police said. “Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.”
KPD’s preliminary investigation revealed a black Harley-Davidson was traveling westbound in the inside lane of East Stan Schlueter Loop when a black Nissan Rogue, traveling southbound on Hudson Drive, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, entering the intersection and causing the motorcycle to collide with the vehicle, according to the news release.
The motorcyclist, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:07 p.m. on Thursday.
“Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no additional information at this time,” police said.
