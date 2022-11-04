Fatality

A fatal accident occurred at W. Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive in Killeen on Thursday.

 Screenshot | Google Maps

A 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening, police confirmed Friday.

The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to an accident in the area of West Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive at 8:43 p.m. Thursday.

