Vanessa Guillén memorial

People gathered at a mural and memorial honoring Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Taqueria del Sol on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Houston.

 Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee found evidence that Spc. Vanessa Guillen had been sexually harassed at least twice during her Army career. It was a career that was cut short when she was murdered more than two years ago.

In a lawsuit filed on Aug. 12, her family says the Army needs to be held accountable for the incidents that led to at least one mental health episode and, eventually, to her death.

Missing soldier presser 2.JPG

Mayra Guillen, an older sister of Vanessa Guillen, speaks at a news conference in front of Fort Hood's main gate on June 23, 2020.
Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen
Guillen 1.jpg

Lupe Guillen, sister of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, expresses to the public to bring justice for her sister, in front of her mural in the parking lot of Sick Made Tattoo in Killeen, on July 17, 2020.
Download PDF Vanessa Guillen lawsuit
The family of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen has filed this lawsuit.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.