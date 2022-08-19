The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee found evidence that Spc. Vanessa Guillen had been sexually harassed at least twice during her Army career. It was a career that was cut short when she was murdered more than two years ago.
In a lawsuit filed on Aug. 12, her family says the Army needs to be held accountable for the incidents that led to at least one mental health episode and, eventually, to her death.
“Vanessa did not deserve to be sexually harassed, to be murdered, to be cut up into pieces, to be burned, to be buried in cement ... to be taken away from life, from her family,” said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s sister and estate administrator, in her statement. “We have a huge emptiness in our hearts ever since.”
Last week, on Aug. 12, the family filed a wrongful death claim for $10 million under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), and a personal injury claim in the amount of $25 million, for a total of $35 million, according to the Standard Form 95 filed with the Department of the Army, Office of the Judge Advocate.
“From Oct. 1, 2019, to April 22, 2020, Spc. Vanessa Guillen suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault,” according to the Guillen’s claim. “Further, Vanessa Guillen and her heirs have lost her livelihood and income to the date of her natural death.”
The Herald sent a host of questions to the U.S. Army command at the Pentagon this week, but the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs responded with this response:
“As a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on ongoing litigation,” said Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Hewitt, U.S. Army spokesperson, in an email to the Herald on Aug. 16.
Army investigators said another Fort Hood soldier, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, used a hammer to kill Guillen on April 22, 2020, in a Fort Hood arms room and then buried her body parts near Belton along the Leon River. Robinson later committed suicide when he was confronted by Killeen police while his girlfriend, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is awaiting trial in federal court after investigators accused her of helping to bury Guillen and cover up the crime.
WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS IN THE GUILLEN FAMILY’S LAWSUIT?
At first Guillen, who joined the Army right out of high school in 2018, was thrilled about the service and being stationed somewhat close to her family in the Houston area.
But less than two years into her Army career, in January of 2020, her family began to notice a change in Guillen, who normally could be described as “cheerful,” according to the lawsuit.
“Vanessa was able to find comfort in talking to my mother ... Vanessa was being sexually harassed multiple times by multiple higher-ups in her chain of command,” according to the statement.
Although Guillen’s mother found that information to be “troubling and concerning,” Guillen feared retaliation and asked that her mother not interfere.
The two-page statement delineates specific sexual harassment incidents against Guillen around September 2019. In one alleged incident, she was solicited by a higher-ranked soldier to participate in a sexual situation with two other people. At another time, the family said that another person in Guillen’s unit, who outranked her, watched her while she did personal hygiene at night during a regimental field training exercise.
“Vanessa was very uncomfortable and afraid to report once again in fear of retaliation of her superiors,” according to Mayra Guillen’s statement. “A soldier that cared for Vanessa decided to act on her behalf and try and report allegations of Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment and or maltreatment”
However, the family says the report backfired.
“Vanessa suffered major retaliation after rumors regarding both incidents started to spread in the unit,” according to the statement. At one point, Mayra Guillen said that her sister called and said that she wanted to commit suicide.
“In January of 2020 Vanessa called my crying stating that she wanted to commit suicide,” according to the statement. “Vanessa couldn’t handle the sexual harassment or sexual assault that I wasn’t aware of until April of 2020. My heart broke and I immediately headed to Fort Hood after finding out that she was admitted to Darnell Hospital in Fort Hood TX. My sister survived, but I was not ok with knowing that here was such a thing that gave her so much anguish to lead her to want to commit suicide and leave her family behind ... it just want’ here. No matter how many times I asked about what was hurting her, she would just say ‘work’.”
Mayra Guillen’s statement did not give specifics on how Vanessa Guillen was sexually assaulted or raped, and the Army has never publicly verified those claims, However, after initially denying claims that Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed at Fort Hood, Army officials did come back later and say those harrasment claims were true.
The Herald tried to reach the Guillen family lawyer Friday, who did not return a phone call asking for more information on the sexual assault claim.
WHAT IS THE FERES DOCTRINE?
Prior to an appeals court decision on Aug. 11, a family such as Guillen’s would not have been able to bring such a claim against the Army.
That all changed earlier this month with the 41-page opinion in the Kathryn Spletstoser V. John Hyten case. Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco decided that an active-duty servicemember may bring a claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act, or FTCA, when they are the victim of sexual assault.
Prior to the decision, the Feres doctrine prevented active-duty service members from using federal tort law for that reason.
According to the Cornell Law School website, the Feres doctrine “is a legal doctrine that prevents members of the armed forces who are injured while on active duty from successfully suing the federal government under the FTCA.” A tort is an act or omission that gives rise to injury or harm to another and amounts to a civil wrong for which courts impose liability, according to the website. The FTCA allowed some government employees to sue the government for redress.
The Feres doctrine, which was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in December 1950, ruled that “the Government is not liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act for injuries to servicemen where the injuries arise out of or are in the course of activity incident to service. Without exception, the relationship of military personnel to the Government has been governed exclusively by federal law. We do not think that Congress, in drafting this Act, created a new cause of action dependent on local law for service-connected injuries or death due to negligence.”
The appeals court decision in Spletstoser V. Hyten stated that the Feres doctrine does not bar an active duty service member from filing an FTCA claim when they are the victim of sexual assault because “(t)he district court concluded that the doctrine established in Feres v. United States, 340 U.S. 135, 146 (1950) (holding that ‘the Government is not liable under the [FTCA] for injuries to servicemen where the injuries arise out of or are in the course of activity incident to service’), did not bar plaintiff’s claims because the ‘alleged sexual assault [could] not conceivably serve any military purpose.’”
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision Aug. 11 after lawyers for former Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the federal government appealed a lower court’s decision to deny their request to dismiss a suit brought by Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser alleging Hyten sexually assaulted her, according to a report in Stars & Stripes.
The recent change to the Feres doctrine is not the first.
In the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2020, the Feres doctrine was updated to allow a limited exception “for personal injury or death incident to the service of a member of the uniformed services that was caused by the medical malpractice of a Department of Defense health care provider,” provided that the “act or omission constituting medical malpractice occurred in a covered military medical treatment facility.”
The Guillen family sees the Spletstoser V. John Hyten case as breakthrough and may help their lawsuit move forword.
“The ARMY must be held accountable for their wrong doings, they way they handled their investigations early on, the way that Vanessa was treated, the nightmare she had to endure while serving and only tr7ing to serve her country and her family,” Mayra Guillen said in her statement.
