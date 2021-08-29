FORT HOOD — At least 300 3rd Cavalry Regiment troopers returned to Fort Hood on Sunday following the completion of their cadet summer training support mission at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
At least 600 troopers participated in the training support mission. A homecoming ceremony was held for 300 troopers who returned to Fort Hood on Wednesday. This ceremony marked the return of all 600 troopers involved in the event.
According to an Army press release, cadet summer training is the U.S. Army’s largest training event during the summer with close to 10,000 cadets rotating through the training during a 100-day time frame.
“The last few months we assisted in the training of about 8,000 cadets; preparing them for the future,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Pedro Chavez, the senior non-commissioned officer for 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “We trained them on basic rifle marksmanship, patrolling, confidence course, and foot marches.”
Chavez said the troopers have the knowledge and experience needed to train the cadets at their basic level in preparation for future service as leaders in the U.S. Army.
“Our soldiers performed outstandingly,” Chavez said. “We got nothing but good accolades from all the leaders throughout the Army that came and visited us.”
Lt. Col. Barrett Thomas, the 1st Squadron commander, said the troopers worked “mighty” hard during the four months of the training support mission.
“We’ve trained over 8,000 cadets in the largest training event of the United States Army, and they did it with discipline and they did a fantastic job,” Thomas said.
