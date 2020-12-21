Close to $50 million in construction projects are slated for Fort Hood in the fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations bill.
The $48.7 million in funding includes $32.7 million for a fuel facilities project and $16 million to complete battalion headquarters, Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced in a news release on Monday. The legislation also includes $60 million, as part of a $200 million investment, for privatized housing oversight and support.
“As the top Republican on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m proud to deliver these victories for the men and women at Fort Hood,” Carter said. “It’s always been my goal to provide the resources necessary for the soldiers to do their jobs safely and effectively. These additional investments increase quality of life and help maintain readiness of our military.”
The fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill is included in the FY21 consolidated appropriations bill that was expected to reach the House floor on Monday.
