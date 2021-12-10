FORT HOOD — The 48th Chemical Brigade conducted a leadership validation exercise on Thursday and Friday.
The brigade, headquartered at Fort Hood and the only active-duty chemical brigade in the U.S. Army, has units throughout the United States and the exercise brought battalion and company command teams from nine different military installations to Fort Hood for the event.
The exercise, dubbed “Spartan Phalanx,” served as a teambuilding event that challenged leader’s mental and physical fitness and assessed their basic soldiering skills.
“The last couple days we’ve been doing leader certification, making sure that our leaders from the lowest level to the highest level, to include myself and my sergeant major, are certified to be able to take that training back down to the lowest level,” said Col. Alexander Lovasz, the brigade commander.
Lovasz said it’s important for leaders to know what they are asking their soldiers to do.
“We have to be able to certify the folks that are going to be asking the soldiers to do training to deploy, be able to go out there and do what the nation is asking them to do, and then come back home safe,” Lovasz said.
This event was the first time the brigade has conducted a leadership validation exercise in five years.
“The main reason is because we’re an unusual brigade. We’re dispersed across nine installations across America, and so it takes many things to get all these senior leaders in one place at one time,” said the commander.
Leaders who completed the event were awarded the “Hippies Belt Buckle,” symbolizing their completion of the exercise and their validation as a leader in the brigade.
