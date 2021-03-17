On Nov. 6, 2019, Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, died from injuries sustained in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle rollover at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. He had been deployed to South Korea with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Since then, the Herald has been trying to get the information on what exactly happened. The first open-records request for information was sent to Fort Hood on March 6, 2020, to give the Army time to do its own internal investigation, known as an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation.
In May, Panipinto’s mother, Kimberly Weaver, reached out to the Herald for assistance. There had still been no response from the Army. A few weeks later, she sent a copy of the investigation she had received from the Army to the Herald, which had still not been received by the Herald from the Army.
The Army report given to Panipinto was heavily redacted, with all the findings blacked out.
The Herald once again reached out to Fort Hood for an official copy of the report. The Herald was told it was investigated by VIII Army in Korea, and only they could give us a copy.
It wasn’t until September that VIII Army let the Herald know the request had been even received. On Nov. 17, 2020, an email was received stating the request was being reviewed by the Staff Judge Advocate. The next response was on Jan. 18, 2021, stating it was still under review.
On Tuesday, during Sunshine Week, which celebrants transparency in government, the Herald received another email from the Army. It stated:
“This email concerns the FOIA request you submitted for a copy of an AR 15-6 investigation. The HQ, 8th Army FOIA Office released certain information to you and then forwarded the documents to this office for a second level review,” according to the email from the Army’s Office of the Judge Advocate General. “Before we proceed with our second level review for additional releasable information, we first ask if the requester wants us to conduct this review. If not, we administratively close the case without conducting the review or providing a formal response to the requester. Accordingly, please let me know by 16 April 2021 if you would like this office to conduct a second-level review to determine if any additional information is releasable to you from the documents initially reviewed by the installation FOIA office. If we do not receive a response from you by 16 April 2021, we will close the file on our end.”
The Herald asked the Army to continue with the review and release the investigation, which was complete as of last May, possibly sooner.
Weaver, of Bradenton, Florida, said that from information she has received from the Army, the unit’s AR 15-6 investigation report, a string of mistakes led to her son’s death. She said on Wednesday she still has no real information from the Army.
“If the Army refuses to or delays the release of the investigation to the media then they are failing to acknowledge the problems and will subsequently fail to initiate the necessary actions to save future service members lives,” Weaver said. “This information needs to be in the hands of the people, so we can ensure safety measures are taken. How many lives will be lost over the next year, while they debate releasing information?
“Driver training was insufficient, however, with or without training and a proper license, the Bradley would still have rolled due to several major mechanical issues. Many, if not most of our military’s land vehicles are outdated and in need of parts and repair. The military base he was on did not have a hospital, at the time of his death, or even a small emergency facility or blood bank. The medEvac took 2 hours to get him off base and to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. If they do not release this information to the public then how are we to ensure the necessary changes have been made? How will the public know what changes need to be implemented?”
According to the Army report released to the mother, Panipinto was training to be a Bradley driver at the time of his death. The report stated “excessive speed” while he was trying to make a turn as the cause of the accident.
“We will never back down or forget. Every moment of every day is filled with overwhelming grief and sadness,” Weaver said.” Our 20-year-old son is gone. If they think for one second we will stop fighting in his honor and for the protection of other service members, they have another thing coming.”
Army Nontransparency
The Herald has been going back and forth with the Army in recent years for similar reports, all of which are released with heavy redactions or not released at all after months or years of requests.
In September 2019, the Department of the Army decided that it will not publicly release findings of the official investigation report on a Fort Hood training accident that killed eight soldiers and a West Point cadet. All nine in a military truck died when the vehicle overturned while crossing Fort Hood’s Owl Creek during a flash flood June 2, 2016.
The Army’s official investigation report was publicly released with black marker over 14 pages of text, covering the findings. The redactions left publicly unresolved who was at fault for the accident.
An earlier unit investigation report blamed one of the soldiers who died, a point disputed by some survivors.
In December 2016, the Army released a heavily redacted official report on a November 2015 Black Hawk crash that killed four soldiers at Fort Hood.
Whole pages of the report were redacted, including the answer to the big question: What caused the crash?
“After analyzing the human, materiel, and environmental data collected during the investigation, the CAI Board concluded the accident was caused by (the rest of the sentence was blacked out).”
When the Herald asks for unredacted reports, the Army denies them every time.
