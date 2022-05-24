On Thursday, Texas A&M University-Central Texas will add the late retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker’s name to Founders Hall, officially renaming the building General Robert M. Shoemaker Founders Hall.
In the years prior to his passing, retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and his beloved wife, Tuke, were frequent visitors to Texas A&M-Central Texas, according to a release from the university.
University President Marc Nigliazzo praised Shoemaker and his many accomplishments, noting his steadfast support for the creation of the university and the decades-long effort to bring it into being.
Noted for his military leadership and community service, Shoemaker was a passionate advocate for educational opportunity, as evidenced by the naming of Shoemaker High School and Shoemaker Center at Central Texas College, according to A&M-Central Texas.
The unveiling will begin with a welcome as guests gather in the Bill Yowell Conference Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the unveiling of the newly named building shortly thereafter. The public is welcome to attend.
Read the full story in Wednesday’s Fort Hood Herald.
