FORT HOOD — “Long live the legend!” was the shout as Col. Christopher Dempsey assumed command of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at a ceremony on an overcast Thursday morning.

Division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson presented command of the brigade to Dempsey via a passing of the colors. Dempsey’s assumption ceremony included an inspection of the units while on horseback, a move symbolic of the 1st Cavalry Division’s history as a mounted horse division. The ceremony was held on the division’s Cooper Field. The brigade has about 3,000 to 4,000 soldiers.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.