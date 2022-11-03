FORT HOOD — “Long live the legend!” was the shout as Col. Christopher Dempsey assumed command of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at a ceremony on an overcast Thursday morning.
Division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson presented command of the brigade to Dempsey via a passing of the colors. Dempsey’s assumption ceremony included an inspection of the units while on horseback, a move symbolic of the 1st Cavalry Division’s history as a mounted horse division. The ceremony was held on the division’s Cooper Field. The brigade has about 3,000 to 4,000 soldiers.
Flowers were presented to the families of both Dempsey and Richardson, who also spoke at the ceremony before conducting a pass in review. Richardson told the assembled soldiers from the brigade — nicknamed “Ironhorse” — that the new commander would need to be the “right leader, in the right place, at the right time.” According to Richardson, Dempsey is that man.
Speaking after Richardson, Dempsey told those assembled that he was looking forward to earning the trust and confidence of his soldiers.
Dempsey’s assumption of command takes place a little over three weeks after two brigade commanders within the division, Col. Jon Meredith and Col. Anthony Wilson, were relieved of their duties following a “loss in confidence in their judgement and ability to command,” a statement from III Armored Corps public information officer Col. Wayne Marotto said on Oct. 12. The two commanders were fired by Richardson, and Meredith was in charge of the 1st Brigade while Wilson was commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade.
Thursday’s ceremony ended with a pass in review, the playing of “Spirit of the Cav” and “Army song” as well as a cavalry charge.
Speaking after the ceremony, Dempsey told reporters that his assumption of command is “a tremendous honor and privilege,” and that he intends to be “as humble and caring as I can.”
