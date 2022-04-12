An advisory group that was recently in the Killeen-Fort Hood area handing out groceries to over 700 military families is now aiming to tackle military hunger with the help of some big food companies.
The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) announced Tuesday the Combat Military Hunger Task Force to identify the most efficient, scalable and sustainable methods of delivering food directly into the hands of military families who need it most.
“Far too often our service members, veterans and their families are faced with food and nutrition insecurity because of the unexpected costs and unpredictable circumstances that come along with military life,” said Shannon Razsadin, MFAN’s president and executive director. “This task force will bring together the world’s leading food companies and brands who are committed to our shared mission of ending military hunger.”
MFAN’s mission is to both understand and respond to food insecurity among military and veteran families. The organization has held multiple food distribution events in Killeen for military and veteran families, with the most recent event March 19, held at the Killeen Food Care Center, featuring celebrity Chef Robert Irvine.
The task force will be comprised of food distributors, suppliers and sales teams who will meet throughout the year with the goal of identifying, designing and launching a model that will allow for client dignity, elimination of stigma, broader reach and minimal barriers to access.
Founding participants include Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, Coast Produce Company, Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Del Monte Foods, EURPAC, Kellogg’s, Military Resale Small Business Coalition, Nestlé USA, Robert Irvine Foods, SpartanNash and Tyson Foods
