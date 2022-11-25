A Fort Hood brigade will be getting a new commander next week after the last commander was relieved of duty.
The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade will host an assumption of command ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Cooper Field where Col. Christopher S. Jones will assume command of the brigade, Fort Hood officials said in a release this week.
“Jones is seasoned logistician who has successfully led Soldiers while supporting operations around the world including the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East,” according to the release. “He recently completed a Master’s of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School in Washington, D.C. followed by a tour with the Department of the Army G-4 in the Logistics Initiatives Group,”
The brigade’s former commander, Col. Anthony Wilson, was relieved of duty due to “a loss of confidence” in his “judgment and ability to command,” according to an October statement from III Corps spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.
At that time, Fort Hood officials said the investigation of Wilson was “closed” and the officer was “pending reassignment.” Officials did not say where Wilson was reassigned to.
The sustainment brigade, known as the “Wagon Masters,” provide combat support and combat service support including supply, maintenance, transportation and field services to 1st Cavalry Division units deployed and at Fort Hood.
“1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade was established August 22, 1957 as the division’s headquarters detachment consisting of administration, logistics, medical and transportation companies and the band,” according to the release. “Today, the brigade is one of the most modern logistics brigades in the U.S. Army. The brigade stands ready to provide logistical support to the First Team anywhere in the world.”
Wilson was one of two brigade commanders in 1st Cavalry Division to be relieved of duty in October. The other was Col. Jon Meredith, who commanded the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
“The cases are not related, and the reliefs were based on two separate investigations,” according to III Corps, the top command unit at Fort Hood.
The 1st Brigade’s new commander, Col. Christopher Dempsey, assumed command on Nov. 3.
