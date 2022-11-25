State of the Cav 2.jpg

A trooper receives the 1st Cavalry Division patch during a patch ceremony Nov. 3, 2021, at the Mission Training Complex on Fort Hood. 

 (U.S. Army photo by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

A Fort Hood brigade will be getting a new commander next week after the last commander was relieved of duty.

The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade will host an assumption of command ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Cooper Field where Col. Christopher S. Jones will assume command of the brigade, Fort Hood officials said in a release this week.

