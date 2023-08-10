Dining facility

Fort Cavazos dining facilities available through July did not reach capacity and were well stocked throughout the month, according to the post. However, soldiers on post told military.com there were problems getting access to the limited number of dining facilities open this summer.

 Courtesy photo | Army

After military.com published an article this week under the headline “Fort Cavazos Soldiers Have Been Without Proper Access to Food for Months,” the Central Texas Army post on Thursday said more dining facilities are opening up.

“Fort Cavazos is not able to keep all seven Warrior Restaurants open due to multiple Combat Training Center rotations, operational deployments to Europe, facility renovations, and required support to Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky,” Fort Cavazos said in a news release Thursday. “These commitments required the closure of multiple Warrior Restaurants facilities, leaving only one, the OIF Warrior Restaurant, open on main post. In addition, the Always Ready Warrior Restaurant on West Fort Cavazos and the North Fort Cavazos Warrior Restaurant were open.”

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

The self proclaimed "Great Place" formerly calling itself "Fort Hood" reinvented itself as "Fort Cavazos" has now become infected by it's neighbor, THUGVILLE!

...

Seems to me the Great Place" might consider a nickname more suited to reality.

...

"The Can't Get It Right Base" or "No Can Do, Joe".

Report Add Reply

