After shooting, Fort Hood checking more IDs at the gates

Fort Hood is beefing up ID checks at the gates following a shooting incident on post Saturday.
“In order to enhance the security and public safety of the Fort Hood community, effective Feb. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. until further notice, we have modified gate access procedures,” Fort Hood announced on its Facebook page Saturday evening. “Please plan for extra commute time during peak travel hours.”
That announcement came after an early morning shooting on post by a former soldier, Fort Hood officials said.
“On February 6, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a shooting incident occurred at Fort Hood; no one was injured, and the suspect is in Military Police custody,” Fort Hood said in a statement. “Initial reports indicate, the suspected shooter — a former soldier — was socializing with current soldiers when he fired a pistol outdoors in the parking lot. The suspect was immediately disarmed and apprehended without further incident.”
Fort Hood said there is no ongoing threat, and the case remains under investigation.
“This was an isolated and rapidly resolved incident,” according to Fort Hood.
As part of the new gate procedures, gate guards will do “100% ID checks for all personnel in vehicles,” according to the Facebook post. “All personnel entering Fort Hood must present a valid military ID, Common Access Card (CAC), another Federal personal identity verification card (PIV), or other DOD ID card, or a visitor pass to gain entry to Fort Hood.”
All adults in vehicles must possess Department of Defense-issued ID cards or get a visitor’s pass at Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center near Fort Hood’s main gate.
“Retirees and their family members will not be able to escort or vouch for adult passengers (18 years of age or older) in their vehicle,” Fort Hood said in the Facebook post.
The visitor center is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those requiring entry to Fort Hood between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. “will need to proceed to the Bernie Back Main Gate to be vetted and receive a one-time entry pass,” according to Fort Hood.
Customers can expect significant delays in accessing Fort Hood during peak traffic hours and need to plan extra time into their commute, officials said.
