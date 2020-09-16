A Killeen woman who was set to face a jury in the Vanessa Guillen case later this month now is set to have her case heard in federal court in November.
Cecily Aguilar, 22, is facing two federal charges after police said she helped her boyfriend cover up the murder that investigators said he committed in April.
Aguilar pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail. The trial is set to take place in Waco.
Aguilar was indicted on July 14 on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Jury selection was set to begin on Sept. 28 in the federal court in Waco and on Monday it was changed to Nov. 30, according to court documents filed this week.
On Sept. 14, Aguilar’s defense attorney filed a motion for a continuance that was not opposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Counsel is requesting more time to complete his review of discovery and investigation in this case,” according to the motion filed by Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis Berray Gainor.
U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright is set to hear the case.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, her remains were discovered on June 30 by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen on April 22 with a hammer and that Aguilar helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.”
Robinson died on July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
