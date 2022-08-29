About 2,000 “Air Cav” troops from Fort Hood are in the process of returning home after a nine-month deployment to Europe.
The 1st Air Calvary Brigade, which is part of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, deployed to Germany, Poland and other parts of eastern Europe as part of a rotational deployment last October.
Hundreds of local troops returned home last week, and more returning flights are scheduled in the days ahead.
Less than 50% of the brigade has returned to Fort Hood, division officials said Friday.
The brigade is scheduled to conduct a “transfer of authority” ceremony with the unit replacing it in Europe later this week, and should be returning to Fort Hood after that.
The brigade’s deployment supported the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve — a mission that rotates U.S. Army units in and out of Europe, working with NATO allies.
