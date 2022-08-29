About 2,000 “Air Cav” troops from Fort Hood are in the process of returning home after a nine-month deployment to Europe.

The 1st Air Calvary Brigade, which is part of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, deployed to Germany, Poland and other parts of eastern Europe as part of a rotational deployment last October.

