Jessica Elaintrell Smith

Jessica Elaintrell Smith

An ex-soldier who already has been sentenced in federal court for stealing expensive, high-tech military gear from Fort Cavazos pleaded guilty this week in a Bell County courtroom to two unrelated felony offenses.

Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking that occurred on March 26, 2020. No bond is listed on the state’s motion to revoke her probation for robbing a game store in Killeen in 2013, when she was an active-duty soldier.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

What the heck?

...

Who is in charge on the installation posing as an Army Base?

...

The volunteer military was supposed to improve our military.

...

Just ANOTHER Donkey myth.

....

I served 35 year in our Army.

...

Some of the bravest patriots I knew were draftees.

...

I was awarded my second DSC in a combat action along with four draftees.

...

I am saddened as these sordid details leak.

...

Add in the number of field grade officers relieved from command.

...

Have you seen WHAT wears the uniform these days?

