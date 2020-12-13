At Fort Hood, sexual assaults and harassment claims are “significantly” underreported, the program to prevent such incidents is structurally flawed, there are no established procedures for when a soldier doesn’t show up for duty, and Army detectives who work at Fort Hood are understaffed, inexperienced and overloaded with criminal cases.
Those are just some of the findings in a lightly-redacted Army report released Tuesday by a civilian review panel into the command culture of Fort Hood.
The redactions were of the personally identifiable information and disposition of soldiers at the battalion level and below, which is a standard policy of the Department of Defense when it comes to discipline of more junior enlisted soldiers and officers below the regiment or brigade level.
The 152-page report, written by the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee commissioned by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, came up with nine findings and 70 recommendations during its three-month review of Fort Hood.
According to the report, the committee was directed to “conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Fort Hood command climate and culture and its impact, if any, on the safety, welfare and readiness of our soldiers and units.”
Spending weeks in Killeen and Fort Hood, the committee members interviewed 647 individual soldiers during their investigation, 575 of which were female soldiers. Nearly 2,000 soldiers were interviewed in group sessions, and more than 30,000 soldiers and Army civilians on Fort Hood completed an online survey about the command climate and culture on post.
The committee determined that during the time period covered by the review, the command climate relative to the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program, or SHARP, at Fort Hood was ineffective, to the extent that there was a permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment.
The committee was composed of Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White, all of whom are former active duty military or civilian law enforcement personnel with experience in government investigations.
The committee was commissioned in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who went missing April 22. Her remains were found two months later near the Leon River south of Temple.
Guillen had told her family prior to her death that she had been the recipient of sexual harassment and had been afraid to report it to her command. The committee’s charter looking into Fort Hood was based on Guillen’s allegations of sexual harassment, how her unit searched for her when she went missing and how her case was investigated by Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigating Division detachment, known in the Army as CID.
While the committee interviewed soldiers and Army civilians from all units on post, they focused primarily on Guillen’s unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and the 1st Cavalry Division, which is the largest unit on post.
They also held meetings with local ethnic group leaders such as the local chapters of the League of United Latin American Citizens and the NAACP; the mayors and police departments of Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights; and other law enforcement agencies who deal with Fort Hood such as the Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Offices, Texas Department of Public Safety and the regional FBI office that covers Fort Hood. The committee also stayed in constant contact with the family of Guillen to ensure their concerns were addressed during the investigation.
The findings
The specific findings of the committee based on responses were:
1: The implementation of SHARP at Fort Hood has been ineffective, due to a command climate that failed to instill SHARP core values below the brigade level.
2: There is strong evidence that incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment at Fort Hood are significantly underreported.
3: The Army SHARP program is structurally flawed.
4: The Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division office had various inefficiencies that adversely impacted accomplishment of its mission.
5: The mechanics of the Army’s Adjudication Processes involving sexual assault and sexual harassment degrade confidence in the SHARP program.
6: Fort Hood public relations and incident management have deficiencies.
7: There were no established procedures for first line supervisors in ‘failure to report’ situations that define appropriate actions in the critical first 24 hours.
8: The criminal environment within surrounding cities and counties is commensurate with or lower than similar sized areas: However, there are unaddressed crime problems on Fort Hood, because the installation is in a fully reactive posture.
9: The command climate at Fort Hood has been permissive of sexual harassment/sexual assault.
The committee’s 70 recommendations to address these findings include areas such as the SHARP program, CID and how to deal with a missing soldier.
More specifically, the committee found the post’s SHARP program was more “show” than “tell.” Less than half of enlisted soldiers on Fort Hood understood how the program worked, and roughly 40% of females believed that reporting incidents of sexual assault or harassment would lead to retaliation by their command. The post also did not have enough SHARP representatives or victim advocates to administer the program. Those soldiers assigned as SHARP representatives or victim advocates also were not given the training or necessary tools and equipment to properly conduct their jobs, nor were they assigned to the position for enough time to become experts in their field.
The report also found that units below the III Corps level, particularly the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and the combat brigades within the 1st Cavalry Division, were primarily concerned with mission readiness due to a high deployment rate. Programs dedicated to the safety and welfare of the troops were a distant second compared to training.
CID
Fort Hood’s CID detachment also faced a number of deficiencies, especially in areas such as investigating sexual assault/harassment cases, missing soldiers and soldier deaths — whether the deaths were listed as murder, suicide or accidental.
The report found that Fort Hood’s CID detachment often had less than half the number of agents needed to properly conduct investigations on post and that the majority of available agents had less than a year of experience in the job. The post also did not have the necessary equipment to conduct investigations, such as the ability to gather electronic forensic evidence.
Another suggestion was for the Army to institute new policies when a soldier fails to report for duty. Instead of just listing the soldier as “absent without leave,” or AWOL, the Army should instead focus on the critical first 24 hours after a soldier goes missing to determine if the soldier left voluntarily or under suspicious circumstances.
The report also suggested that lower unit-level noncommissioned officers, such as team and squad leaders, be trained and equipped to know enough about their soldiers to spot possible lifestyle issues that could be detrimental and to deal with them appropriately.
McCarthy stated that the Army will not only accept the findings, but will work to implement all 70 recommendations Army-wide through a program called the People First Task Force, which will be led by a three-star general.
Army Chief of Staff James C. McConville said Tuesday that the Army “owns” these results, and that the People First Task Force will work to hold leaders at all levels accountable for their actions.
“We must protect our soldiers so we can defend our nation,” he said.
On Tuesday, following the report going public, III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White spoke to nearly 2,000 junior enlisted soldiers about the report at Hood Stadium. He emphasized the importance of knowing how the SHARP program works, and said the report would be required reading for all soldiers and Army civilians in III Corps.
The report by the committee is considered administrative, and is not related to current ongoing internal investigations by the Army, or Army Regulation 15-6 investigations, into possible wrongdoing by leaders at all unit levels at Fort Hood.
Relieved of command
Based upon the findings of the committee, McCarthy on Tuesday directed the relief or suspension of 14 Fort Hood soldiers, including two generals and other leaders down to the squad level.
McCarthy directed that Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general for support, and Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and command sergeant major, be relieved of their duties. The secretary also directed the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division commander and command sergeant major, pending the outcome of another Army investigation of 1st Cavalry Division’s command climate and SHARP program. The report redacted the identities of the other soldiers who were relieved of command or suspended.
An Army spokesman on Thursday said via email that McCarthy had lost confidence in these leaders and soldiers based on the committee’s findings. However, his loss of confidence in those soldiers didn’t necessarily indicate the leaders committed wrongdoings under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
“When a senior commander loses confidence in a subordinate’s ability due to misconduct, poor judgment, the subordinate’s inability to complete assigned duties or for similar reasons, the senior commander has the authority to relieve the subordinate,” said Lt. Col. Gabriel J. Ramirez in an email to the Herald Thursday. “Relief from duty is an administrative action that officially removes an individual from an assigned duty position, and is not considered a punishment. Any determination of subsequent actions will be made following the conclusion of the ongoing administrative investigation.”
The Army declined to say if any of the 14 who were suspended or removed from their positions will be discharged, or kicked out of the Army.
For the Guillen family, the report’s conclusions were justification for their efforts to get justice for Vanessa.
“I’m fighting for Vanessa, as her sister, but I’m also fighting for this as a woman and someone who wanted to sign up for the U.S. Army,” said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s sister, during a press conference Tuesday. “I ask everyone who hears about Vanessa’s name or hears about sexual violence in the military, or anywhere, to endorse the (‘I Am Vanessa Guillen Act’) because this will keep my sister’s legacy alive and believe me, it will save lives.”
Members of Congress will file the act again early next year, said Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC. The proposed legislation seeks to make sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and improve the Department of Defense’s response to sex-related offenses through independent investigations, outside a soldier’s chain of command.
Report Reactions
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller released a statement on Wednesday on the findings of the Fort Hood review.
“I have been closely following Vanessa Guillen’s case these past few months. While my heart is heavy with the tragedy of her death, my commitment to addressing the issues of sexual assault and sexual harassment is resolved,” Miller said. “As a department we must do better, and we will do better. I support Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy’s decision to hold leaders at multiple levels accountable and will be closely reviewing the results of the Fort Hood report and the People First Task Force.”
Retired Lt. Gen Dave Palmer, a Belton area resident and former West Point commandant and division commander, said he thought the report came to some very good conclusions. He also said it was important to remember that while Fort Hood was the post investigated, the findings and conclusions of the committee apply to all Army installations, especially those with combat units who deploy on a frequent basis.
“Fort Hood is pretty close to what the other installations are going through,” he said Friday after reading the report. “My impression was that the negative aspects of Fort Hood leadership is an Army-wide issue, not just a Fort Hood issue. This report will be very useful to the Department of the Army on dealing with issues such as SHARP.”
Palmer also said the recommendations of the committee should be a “gold mine” for the Army, and those in charge of installations throughout the Army, when it comes to areas such as SHARP that need to be handled better.
Retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander who lives near Harker Heights, added that he had full confidence that White will be taking the appropriate actions to address the issues found in the report.
“He knows a lot more about this than I do, and I don’t think it would be appropriate to second-guess him,” Taylor said. “I’m in full agreement with the findings and suggestions of the report, and I support White in whatever he needs to do to correct these issues. He was put in command of Fort Hood because of his long record of competence in command. For most of this, he was deployed to Iraq, but I am comfortable he is doing what is necessary to rectify any real or perceived problems that may have occurred.”
The full report is available to the public at army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/forthoodreview/2020-12-03_FHIRC_report_redacted.pdf.
