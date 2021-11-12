Fort Hood spouses will be showcasing their wares this weekend, giving the public an opportunity to buy some holiday knick-knacks.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club’s 40th annual Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be shopping available with over 100 vendors, food trucks, face painting, photos with Santa, and more. Admission is $8; kids 11 and under are free. Proceeds will go toward the club’s community outreach programs.
“The Holiday Bazaar is our biggest fundraiser,” Brooke Worden, event chairwoman, said at last year’s bazaar. “We do three fundraisers a year, this one last year contributed to over $40,000 to the community. We do that in the form of grants and our Sweetheart Bingo for our 55 and older crowd.”
The spouses will be selling wreaths, food, cosmetics, wood work, hand-made items and more.
