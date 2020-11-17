Nature in Lights, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, is a staple holiday event for many in the Fort Hood area and is now open for the season. There are plenty of chances to view the lights, but if you attend between Monday to Wednesday during the week, you can receive a special commemorative Christmas ornament while supplies last. There’s also holiday shopping, live music and more.
Opening last weekend, Nature in Lights is a 5.5-mile long drive-thru holiday light display.
It is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 3, including on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas day. This year there are 141 displays along the route, with themese such as “Festive Forrest Creatures,” which features a display of forrest animals decorating a Christmas tree.
Santa’s Village will open Thursday to Dec. 6 and Dec. 10-24, and will feature vendors, crafts and more. This year Santa’s Village will be outdoors to help mitigate against COVID-19, and guests are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing when not in their vehicles. Santa will not be available this year in order to “keep him healthy for his big night,” according to Lisa Bass, spokeswoman for BLORA.
Pony rides are also available at the entrance to Nature in Lights at $5 a ride.
Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, located at 7999 Sparta Road in Belton.
