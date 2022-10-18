The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, who serves as the garrison command sergeant major at Fort Hood.
This year’s parade theme is “Honoring all Who Served.” Prior to the parade at 10:45 a.m., the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall, as Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration.
Each year the Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee (AVAC) sponsors the event. The committee is comprised of all the veteran organizations from Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen.
All are invited to participate and parade entries will be accepted through Nov. 10 at www.centex-avac.org. There is no cost to enter.
The parade route starts at West Avenue D, next to City Hall, and travels from College Street down Avenue D to 8th Street, then 8th Street to Sprott Street and Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
If you have questions, please contact the parade co-chair, Guadalupe Lopez, at 254-702-0465.
