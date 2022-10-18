Parade map

The annual Veterans Day Parade will be on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, who serves as the garrison command sergeant major at Fort Hood.

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring all Who Served.” Prior to the parade at 10:45 a.m., the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall, as Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration.

