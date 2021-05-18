According to 2019 polls, only 29% of youth ages 17 to 24 can qualify for military service. So for those high school seniors brave enough to raise their right hands and join the armed forces, a national nonprofit is standing up to ensure these brave young men and women are recognized and honored for their decision to protect the nation.
The Central Texas chapter of Our Community Salutes is working with high schools from Waco to Lampasas to show those high school seniors willing to serve that the community cares for them and honors their decision, said chapter president Jean Shine.
Due to some pandemic restrictions still in place at different high schools, each school has been holding small ceremonies to offer certificates of thanks, she said. A Facebook live ceremony will be conducted on Saturday at 6 p.m. to honor all in the region who have enlisted, with an appearance by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to offer his personal message of appreciation.
“These young men and women have decided to defend their country, which so few decide to do,” Shine said. “So our community will all join together to congratulate them and just say thank you so much for being brave enough to stand up for our Constitution and our freedom. There is no greater call than that.”
The 2021 winners of the Colin Powell Award will also be honored during the Facebook live broadcast. The award is presented to a high school counselor or teacher in recognition of providing guidance, counseling and mentoring for students who have decide to join the military. Winners are nominated by local military recruiters.
This year’s winners are Gladys Harper, from Pathways High School in Killeen; Enrique Herrera of Copperas Cove High School; Tom Clady from Shoemaker High School; and Robert Crafton, from Killeen High School.
The streaming ceremony is open to all who wish to view at www.facebook.com/OCSCentralTexas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.