FORT HOOD — Law enforcement agents and their K-9 partners from across Central Texas gathered at Fort Hood on Monday to get in some good cross training with their fellow officers.
Eighteen officers from nine agencies attended the training, which was sponsored by the 226th Military Police Detachment.
The agencies included the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, University of Austin Police Department, Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, Temple Police Department, Austin Transportation Security Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and members of the 701st Military Police Battalion.
“Today is one of those days where we get to work with our brothers and sisters from all over Central Texas,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Pearlstein, kennel master, 226th MP Detachment. “We get to build these foundations that have been long overdue with these police departments that are outside of this area, which is vital.”
Pearlstein said this type of joint training helps the different agencies learn about each other’s capabilities along with learning different ways to train their dogs.
“We have our own way of training, and the civilian agencies have their own, but finding an explosive is the same across the board,” he said. “How we do things are a bit different, after all the years of finding (improvised explosive devices), and some of these civilians may never have been able to be trained on that. But they also may have trained on different kinds of narcotics that we may not have been able to see while in the Army.”
The training was also an opportunity to get to know the other K-9 handlers in the area, according to Sheriff David Ashley, a K-9 handler with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department who has been a handler for two years.
“This is going to give us an opportunity to see how other people do things, to learn some different techniques, to see some things we haven’t experienced before,” said Ashley, whose partner Kraken is a an attack/narcotics Belgian Malinois/German shepherd. “There is still a lot of learning left to do. I love being a dog handler. I think it’s the best partner you could ever have.”
The training is scheduled to continue through Friday, Pearlstein said.
“We’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dog training, and there are other dog training techniques that my soldiers and the dog handlers in central Texas can really bring something to the fight, he said. “I look forward to this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.