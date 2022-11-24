At the end of November, many people are thankful for family. Others are thankful for health. For retired Gen. J.D. Thurman, he is thankful for the act of others to honor the soldiers and their family members buried or interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
“It is a great tribute to them to pause and honor every one of those graves with a wreath and to let everybody know they’re not forgotten,” Thurman said in a phone interview Wednesday, calling Wreaths For Vets a “noble cause.”
The annual wreath-laying ceremony, which takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is a time of reflection for Thurman. When the annual wreath-laying began in 2006, he was commander of the 4th Infantry Division when it was headquartered at Fort Hood.
Under his command in Iraq, the division lost 235 soldiers.
“Many of the soldiers that we lost are buried in that cemetery,” Thurman said.
To this day, the retired general said he can remember when each soldier died and where each soldier was when they died.
Along with those who perished, the division suffered 1,354 wounded, including 47 who had a limb amputated and 25 of them who had more than one limb amputated.
“That was at the height of the Iraq war, and we had a lot of casualties,” Thurman said. “To be able to go out and look at those monuments and have a wreath placed at those monuments, and you know the names and you remember the incident, it’s something that will always be etched in my mind.”
The annual event also has personal significance for another reason: his and his wife’s youngest daughter, Carey Thomas, is buried at the cemetery.
Thomas, a spouse of an Army officer with two sons, died Dec. 15, 2014.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is not the final resting place of only veterans; it is also the resting place for spouses.
Thurman said spouses play an important role when soldiers are deployed and are also worthy of recognition.
“They do a lot,” he said. “They help comfort folks, and they lend a helping hand when things are tough on deployed service members’ families that are left behind.
“I’ll just tell you, my wife and I ... I couldn’t have done what I did without her.”
For area resident Vernice Emmons, the wreath-laying at the Killeen veterans cemetery has become a family tradition. It was her youngest son who wanted to help out. Emmons said Wednesday he was 4 years old when they first helped out, and he is now 19.
She said she and her sons have always served in various capacities at numerous organizations as a way of instilling the value of giving back in them.
“Over the years, it was one of those things, one of my kids always asked, ‘Are we going back and doing it?’” Emmons said. “My son is 19 and the other one’s 27. They always know when they come home for Thanksgiving we’re going to go out there and help.”
Emmons said the event draws people together.
“It’s just a way to give back to those that serve in a special way,” Emmons said. “It’s also a way to bring the community together.”
Every year, thousands of people show up to the cemetery to help lay a wreath.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s an awesome feeling,” Emmons said of the amount of people who help. “I’ve been a longtime Killeenite; I’ve been here forever. Just to see us all coming together with our differences and everything, it just warms my heart.”
The wreath-laying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
Family members of those buried or interred at the cemetery will be afforded an opportunity to lay their wreaths first before other volunteers are allowed to.
The weather is projected to be clear Saturday. As of around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the forecast high Saturday is 61 degrees with sunny skies. Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the forecast temperature is near 50 degrees.
Rain chances are expected to dwindle by Friday evening.
