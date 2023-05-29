The threat of inclement weather and a change in venue could not keep more than 300 people from coming together Monday at the annual Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony to remember their military loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The auditorium was filled with family and friends of fallen soldiers, who heard from several dignitaries, including the mayors of Killeen and Harker Heights.
The master of ceremonies, John Paylor, introduced guest speaker Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander of III Corps and Fort Cavazos.
Many veterans organizations filed to the front of the room, each bearing a wreath commemorating their tribute.
Toward the close of the program, the crowd was silent as a 21-gun salute could be heard from outside followed by a single bugler playing taps.
Vocalist Joe Wolf sang “America the Beautiful” as the ceremony drew to a close.
“That was the most beautiful song,” Amy Satterfield of Killeen said. “I was fine until I heard it start.” Satterfield and her daughter, Amber, came for the first time to this event.
“My husband, George, was a Vietnam veteran and now that we’re in Killeen, I wanted to be with others who were remembering loved ones,” Satterfield said.
Families and local veteran groups milled around the Center auditorium telling stories, some teary-eyed as they shared photos and hugs with one another.
“This is what is so important for the younger generation to remember,” said Mary Pickens of Belton. “There were entire generations of soldiers who fought for some of the freedoms they now enjoy.” Pickens’ father was a WWI soldier and her husband, Hubert, served in WWII.
Billy and Jessica Duggan of Copperas Cove sat with their daughter, Blanche Corey, during the ceremony.
“I am remembering my dad, Tommy Crummie,” Jessica Duggan said. “He served in the U.S. Army, during Desert Storm.”
“My grandfather, Bruce Corey, served in three tours of Vietnam,” Corey said. “I remember he was a preacher.”
According to Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery officials, 10,686 soldiers are interred there. Of those, 38 were killed in action.
In a special tribute, their 38 tombstones will be illuminated for 24 hours throughout the night to remember the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
