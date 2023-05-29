The threat of inclement weather and a change in venue could not keep more than 300 people from coming together Monday at the annual Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony to remember their military loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The auditorium was filled with family and friends of fallen soldiers, who heard from several dignitaries, including the mayors of Killeen and Harker Heights.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.