Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, is directing that Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV formally assume duties beginning today as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood, the Army announced on Tuesday.
This previously-scheduled change in leadership will enable continuity of command as III Corps, led by Lt. Gen. Pat White, returns from its role in Iraq leading the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
Richardson previously served as Forces Command’s director of operations from 2019-2020, and was selected in March 2020 by the Department of the Army to serve as the next deputy commander for III Corps and Fort Hood. He previously served at Fort Hood as the commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will continue to serve as the deputy commander for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as they return from their mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. White and about 250 III Corps troops deployed to Iraq for a one-year deployment last September.
Efflandt was previously scheduled to take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss. Since he will be remaining at Fort Hood, the Army will announce the name of a new commander for the division. That announcement is expected in the coming days.
The Army also announced that Garrett will appoint Gen. John Murray, commander of Army Futures Command in Austin — one of the Army’s most senior commanders — to lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier, whose disappearance and death earlier this year sparked nationwide headlines.
There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood, which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership, according to the Army.
Murray’s investigation, which will be conducted under the provisions of Army Regulation 15-6, is separate from the independent review of Fort Hood, which was ordered by the secretary of the Army and began this week.
The independent review consists of five civilian members of a committee tasked with conducting an independent review of the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community, according to the Army.
The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment, according to an Army news release. While at Fort Hood, the committee members plan to meet with unit leaders, soldiers, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.
The review committee was formed in response to the death of Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year, which the Army is investigating.
Efflandt’s transfer to take over the 1st Armored Division was originally delayed earlier in August due to the investigation. The Army stated at the time that Efflandt would stay at Fort Hood as Army leaders considered whether there were systemic problems at the base and who should be held accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.