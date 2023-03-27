A newspaper clipping provides a somber update for U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dyer during World War II. Dyer’s remains in Germany were discovered and identified in recent years. He will be buried next month in Killeen.
After a decades-long effort to find and identify his remains, an Army bomber crewman — shot down over Nazi Germany during World War II — will soon be buried at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.
Graveside services for U.S. Army Air Force’s 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dyer will be in April at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, officials said.
Services are being organized by Crotty Funeral Home, which is working with Dyer’s relatives. Dyer has family members in Central Texas who wanted the World War II veteran to be buried near Fort Hood, according to the Belton funeral home.
The public is invited to attend the service set for 2 p.m. on Monday, April 10, according to Crotty.
Dyer, a native of Hobart, Oklahoma. was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force.
He was navigating a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber during a bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany, on May 29, 1944, when his plane was shot down by enemy fighters roughly 28 miles northeast of Leipzig, according to news release from U.S. Army Human Resources Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Dyer was among four of 10 crew members who were unable to escape the plane before it crashed near the German town of Horst. He was 22 years old.
Bodies recovered from the crash were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery. After the war, there was no evidence of Dyer being a prisoner of war or having survived.
Subsequently, a “Finding of Death” order was issued a year after the crash.
“The American Graves Registration Command, charged with recovering the remains of fallen service members in the European Theater following the war, was unable to find Dyer’s remains prior to 1950,” according to the release. “Worsening diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union, who controlled this part of Germany at the time, prevented the AGRC from investigating further. Dyer was declared non-recoverable April 21, 1953.”
However, things changed in July 2012, when an investigation team with the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command recovered evidence of a B-17 from the crash site, the release stated.
“With permission from the current landowner, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency excavated the site between July 17 and Aug. 12, 2019. Recovered possible material evidence and possible remains were eventually sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for scientific analysis.”
On Sept. 9, 2022, Dyer’s remains were identified using “circumstantial and material evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis,” according to the release.
