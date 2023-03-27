Dyer

A newspaper clipping provides a somber update for U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dyer during World War II. Dyer’s remains in Germany were discovered and identified in recent years. He will be buried next month in Killeen.

After a decades-long effort to find and identify his remains, an Army bomber crewman — shot down over Nazi Germany during World War II — will soon be buried at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.

Graveside services for U.S. Army Air Force’s 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dyer will be in April at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, officials said.

Second Lt. Wayne L. Dyer

Second Lt. Wayne L. Dyer was shot down by enemy fighters in Germany during World War II.

