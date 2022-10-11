MILITARY

A drug dealer and member of a criminal street gang has been convicted and will spend the next 20 years in federal prison in relation to the case of a Fort Hood soldier who died after ingesting tablets containing fentanyl, Army investigators announced.

Agents from Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office, “working with the Bell County Texas Organized Crime Unit and the Killeen Texas Police Department, conducted undercover operations and were able to gather sufficient evidence against a known local drug dealer and member of a criminal street gang, Zytrell Horton, to convict and sentence him to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl,” according to an Army CID news release issued last week.

(1) comment

don76550

Outstanding. This needs to happen more often

