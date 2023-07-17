A Fort Cavazos soldier who was reported missing earlier this year, and then later found safe, is not a “person of interest” in the death of his spouse, Army investigators said in a news release.
Special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the May 25 death of Cameron Chamberlain, who was the spouse of Spc. Craig Chamberlain.
The official cause and manner of Cameron Chamberlain’s death will not be determined until the autopsy report is released, according to the CID news release issued Friday.
At this point in the investigation, Spc. Chamberlain is not a person of interest in the death of his spouse.
Because this is an active investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time, CID said. Anyone has information pertaining to the case, contact Army CID at 254-287-2722 or KPD at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CID online portal at www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip.
On May 26, Craig Chamberlain was found alive, according to a press release issued by Army officials, hours after it was revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died.
“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos, said at the time. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”
Hours before Craig was located, Army officials announced the death of his wife, Cameron.
“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.
Officials have not said where the spouse died or how she died, although it is believed that she died in Killeen.
Cameron “Cam” Chamberlain, 28, first reported Spc. Chamberlain, 23, missing on May 15, according to Army officials.
“Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army. Nevertheless, we continue to work with local law enforcement, CID, and his family and friends in an effort to locate him and ensure his safe return,” according to a Fort Cavazos statement after Spc. Chamberlain stopped reporting to work earlier this year.
When asked in late May about Cam Chamberlain’s death, and where and how she died, KPD said the following:
“The Killeen Police Department does not release information on active death investigations,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
