A Fort Cavazos soldier who was reported missing earlier this year, and then later found safe, is not a “person of interest” in the death of his spouse, Army investigators said in a news release.

Special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the May 25 death of Cameron Chamberlain, who was the spouse of Spc. Craig Chamberlain.

