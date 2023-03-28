Evans

Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, 38, died March 21, 2023 along with three children and their assailant in a mass shooting at a fellow sergeant major's home in Sumter, South Carolina. Evans was the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Central's headquarters battalion. (Courtesy/U.S. Army Central)

 Courtesy photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A decorated 20-year member of the U.S. Army has been identified as one of the five people killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a South Carolina home.

Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, 38, was killed by a former soldier in an attack that officials say left three sleeping children dead while their surviving mother frantically sought help.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.