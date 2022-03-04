Almost exactly a year after charges were first filed, a court-martial case against Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis has been dismissed, Fort Hood officials confirmed Friday afternoon.
“In consultation with the Army prosecutors, the convening authority withdrew charges against Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis in accordance with Rule for Court-Martial 604, which authorizes a convening authority to withdraw charges or specifications for any reason before findings are announced,” Maj. Terez Little, a spokeswoman for the 1st Cavalry Division, said in a statement Friday. “In the decision to withdraw charges, a convening authority, having received advice from his or her legal counsel, makes a disposition decision that best promotes justice, assists in maintaining good order and discipline, and promotes the efficiency and effectiveness in the military establishment.”
On March 8, 2021, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division’s Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of obstruction of justice — charges Marquis consistently denied for the past year. Read more about her case here: https://bit.ly/3i6fthv.
The Marquis case was officially withdrawn Wednesday, but the Herald was unable to receive confirmation from Fort Hood officials until Friday afternoon.
Marquis said the news of her case’s withdrawal brought her some peace of mind Wednesday.
“I feel relaxed and I feel more at ease where now I can focus on my special needs daughter,” Marquis told the Herald by phone Wednesday afternoon.
However, the staff sergeant, who has been in the Army for 16 years, said she still has reason to be concerned.
Marquis told the Herald she has been informed Fort Hood officials are seeking to give her a “GOMOR” — a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand — for the same charges which couldn’t stand their own in court.
“They’re trying to push me out either way,” she said.
Now, Marquis said she has 10 days to decide whether to get out of the military or reenlist. But as of Wednesday, Marquis said she is leaning towards staying.
“I just feel like my job is not done ...,” she said. “I need to get some changes done in this organization and I’m going to use my voice to get that done.”
COURT-MARTIAL
If the staff sergeant had been found guilty, Marquis said she possibly faced nine years in prison and the single mother could have lost custody, at least temporarily, of her four children under the age of 10.
During Marquis’ last hearing on Oct. 1, Fort Hood’s prosecuting attorneys, Capt. Catherine Pettus and Capt. Joshua Reyes presented a motion before Judge Lt. Col. Tiffany Pond to exclude evidence in Marquis’ ongoing criminal case at the Zane Finkelstein Judicial Center on Fort Hood.
At that hearing, Marquis’ Army-appointed attorney accused opposing counsel of “cherry picking evidence” in the case.
“Whether allegations against Staff Sgt. Marquis were credible to begin with, how they were handling this case; these are all facts the government is going to need to present to prove negligence,” Capt. Ryan Speray, one of two attorneys for Marquis, said during the hearing on Oct. 1. “It seems that the government is cherry picking the facts and evidence they want to present.”
Marquis’ civilian lawyer, El Paso-based defense attorney Leonard Morales, likened the motion to exclude evidence to “a nuclear bomb.”
At the time, he said the exclusion of evidence pertaining to her son’s civil case would “essentially handcuff” their legal team from being able to respond on behalf of Marquis.
LIES
In July, Marquis told the Herald she was being punished for an old child protective services case in North Carolina involving her second eldest son, which had since been dismissed. A letter from the Cumberland County Department of Social Services in North Carolina to Sandy Marquis dated May 26, 2017, said the case was closed, stating “protective services are no longer needed.”
In a July interview with the Herald, Marquis’ son, who now lives in New York, said he lied about the sexual assault allegations in North Carolina when he was going through an emotional time as a teenager.
Shortly after Marquis arrived at Fort Hood, in November of 2018, the dismissed CPS case was reopened. Marquis’ three youngest children under the age of 6 were quickly placed in foster care on Nov. 9, 2018. It took nine months for Marquis to get her children back from state custody, she said.
In July, an active-duty Army master sergeant and a retired sergeant first class went on the record in support of Marquis, backed up her claim that certain officials at Fort Hood knew an officer, who no longer is stationed at Fort Hood, lied about her case — a lie that Marquis said could have landed her in jail if it was not corrected.
