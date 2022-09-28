Just over two years ago, the decomposing body of a 23-year-old Fort Hood sergeant was found hanging from a crooked tree near a Temple golf course after he had committed suicide. Now, the man’s family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Army, alleging that he died because the service did not take his mental health concerns seriously.
Sgt. Elder Fernandes — who was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Sustainment Brigade — had been missing for a week before his body was discovered near the railroad tracks by Sammons Golf Course. An autopsy later showed that he died by suicide by hanging, according to a Herald story published online on Aug. 31, 2020.
Just over two years later, on Aug. 15, through a Boston law firm, the Fernandes family served formal notice to the Department of the Army of their wrongful death lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages “to compensate them for the loss of Sergeant Fernandes’ life, his pain and suffering prior to death, their own pain and suffering and emotional distress resulting from his death, his lost earnings and earning potential, and his and their loss of enjoyment of life,” according to attorney Leonard Kesten with Brody, Hardoon, Perkins & Kesten, LLP. “There is nothing that can bring Elder back to his loved ones. The hole that exists for all those that knew and loved him will always be there. We hope that Sgt. Fernandes’ death will not be in vain and that no other soldier will suffer as he did ... This great country can and will do better.”
The Herald reached out to the Army on Wednesday and received a response by email.
“The Army does not comment on any ongoing claim that may be under investigation,” according to the Army’s Public Affairs Office.
The Fernandes family is not the first to sue the Army concerning the death of a Fort Hood soldier.
On Aug. 12, the family of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen filed a $35 million lawsuit against the Army, alleging that she was raped and sexually harassed before being murdered, allegedly by another soldier, on April 22, 2020. While Guillen’s case was heavily reported on after her disappearance from Fort Hood, the allegation that she was sexually assaulted was not made until the family filed the lawsuit this year. It does not say specifically how she was raped or by whom.
ALLEGATIONS IN LAWSUIT
Fernandes was last seen on Aug. 17, 2020, after a staff sergeant dropped him off at a Killeen residence. Two days later, Fernandes was reported missing.
However, it is the way in which he allegedly was treated the week prior that the family alleges was negligent and led to his death.
The family says that on Aug. 11, 2020, Fernandes “became actively suicidal” and was taken by a family member to Fort Hood’s Carl Darnall Army Medical Center. The family said that he was suicidal “because the harassment he had been subjected to by his fellow soldiers after he had reported a sexual harassment incident had become intolerable,” according to Kesten’s letter. “Instead of helping him, Darnall released him on August 17, 2020, with no meaningful plan for his support and he was left on a street in Killeen to fend for himself. As a result, Sgt. Fernandes died in despair, alone, and unsupported by the Army that he was serving.”
On Aug. 17, 2020, Fernandes was cleared to return to duty and taken back to his vehicle, which was still in the unit parking lot. A soldier took Fernandes to his car, but the battery was dead and the car would not start.
Fernandes then requested to be taken to a residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen prior to being reported missing.
“It was not until his mother arrived in Texas and demanded action that a search was commenced,” according to Kesten’s letter. “His body was found in such a horrible state that an open casket funeral was not possible. He was found hanging from a crooked tree in Temple, Bell County, Texas, on August 25, 2020.”
Fort Hood officials previously confirmed that Fernandes was the victim in an “abuse sexual contact” investigation after he had reported that he had been touched in the buttocks.
However, the Army said that the allegations could not be substantiated after a thorough legal review.
“The subject of the investigation took and passed a polygraph examination, and we found no witnesses that could corroborate Sgt. Fernandes’ allegations,” according to Damon Phelps, special agent with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.
Fernandes, who originally was from Brockton, Massachusetts, enlisted in the Army in 2016, after finishing high school and a year of college.
“He had always voiced a passion to serve his country and follow in his father’s footsteps,” according to the letter. “His family supported and encouraged his service. They expected that the Army would take care of their son, never imagining that it would end in his death by suicide caused by the actions of his fellow soldiers and the negligence of the health care provided by the Army.”
