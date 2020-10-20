The Army briefed the Guillen family Tuesday on the results of the line-of-duty investigation into Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
This investigation concluded that Vanessa’s death was “in the line of duty.” The Army conducts a line-of-duty determination for all soldier deaths, according to the release.
“This determination establishes that the Guillen family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa’s service to our nation,” according to the release. “Typically these benefits include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance, and final pay and allowances.”
The III Corps and Fort Hood leadership remains in contact with the Guillen family to keep them informed of the additional actions being taken at Fort Hood, and what policies are being revised to ensure “Army culture continues to put people first and honors Vanessa’s life,” according to the release.
Guillen, 20, was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Guillen reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance, which the Army is investigating.
In late August, the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, ordered by the secretary of the Army, arrived at Fort Hood examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity and freedom from sexual harassment.
A bill which aims to allow members of the military to report claims of sexual harassment and abuse outside their immediate chain of command was introduced into Congress in September.
