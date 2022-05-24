Officials with the Army Inspector General are at Fort Hood this week and will hold a town hall “sensing session” at 6 p.m. Wednesday for junior soldiers and their families at the Fort Hood Memorial Chapel.
The meeting is for first-term soldiers in the ranks of specialist/corporal and below and their families.
Inspection teams assigned to the Department of the Army Inspector General are on Fort Hood through Friday as part of a “New Soldier Experience inspection,” officials said.
The purpose of the inspections are to build positive command climates across the Army, reduce harmful behaviors and to strategically adapt the way the Army retains talent in order to sustain the all volunteer force, according to a III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook post.
The Inspector General inspections are mandated by the secretary of the Army and are being held at all Army installations. Some of the objectives are to ensure first-term soldiers receive needed mentorship and full integration into their units down to the squad level.
The Fort Hood Memorial Chapel is located at 1651 Legends Way, at the corner of Legends Way and Sherman Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.