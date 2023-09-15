Ana Basaldua-Ruiz

Ana Basaldua-Ruiz

The investigation into a young soldier’s death is complete, and the findings indicate that Pvt. Ana Basaldua-Ruiz’s death was by suicide, Army officials released last week.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the soldier’s death after she was found dead in her unit’s motor pool on March 13.

