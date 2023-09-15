The investigation into a young soldier’s death is complete, and the findings indicate that Pvt. Ana Basaldua-Ruiz’s death was by suicide, Army officials released last week.
The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the soldier’s death after she was found dead in her unit’s motor pool on March 13.
The 20-year-old Basaldua-Ruiz was a combat engineer, who had served with the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months.
She was assigned to 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Army CID officials concurrently investigated allegations of sexual harassment, which the Army said it did not uncover evidence to support the allegations.
Throughout the investigations, Army CID officials also learned of another allegation that a former boyfriend physically assaulted Basaldua-Ruiz in December 2022, the Army’s release said.
“Army CID investigated the physical assault and provided the findings to PV2 Basaldua-Ruiz’s command for action deemed appropriate,” the release said.
Basaldua-Ruiz is one of a number of soldiers who have died this year.
Army officials told the Herald in August that four soldiers — all assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division — died that month. Each death has happened under different circumstances and is being investigated independently, Army officials said in August.
In the August release, officials did not definitively say the cause of each soldier’s death, though post officials confirmed earlier in August that three soldiers had died by suicide.
On Sept. 1, another Fort Cavazos soldier, Sgt. Valeria Favila, 22, was fatally shot in a Killeen homicide. Another woman was later arrested in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.