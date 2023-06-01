Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto

Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, died on Nov. 6, 2019, from injuries sustained when a Bradley Fighting Vehicle overturned at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, during training.

Nearly two and a half years later, the Army said this week it will not release an investigation report on how a Fort Hood, now Fort Cavasos, soldier died in training.

Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, was killed in a training accident in South Korea on Nov. 6, 2019. He was soldier with 3rd Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. He died when his Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over.

miffed67

That's not surprising at all. At least justice was served in the separation of the individuals seemingly responsible for the actions that led to the accident. I'm not sure the TC was a responsible party, since he was likely just following orders, also....but it is what it is.

