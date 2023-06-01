Nearly two and a half years later, the Army said this week it will not release an investigation report on how a Fort Hood, now Fort Cavasos, soldier died in training.
Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, was killed in a training accident in South Korea on Nov. 6, 2019. He was soldier with 3rd Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. He died when his Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over.
Nearly a year later, the Herald requested a copy of the Army internal investigation into the death, known as an AR-15 investigation, to find out the full details of the accident and the aftermath.
On Sept. 1, 2020, the Herald sent a request for a copy of the internal investigation of the accident. The Herald received the Army’s response on Wednesday.
It stated: “Withholding this information constitutes a partial denial of your request. This withholding is made on behalf of Lieutenant General Stuart W. Risch, The Judge Advocate General. ... No additional information is releasable to you. Information was redacted in accordance with the deliberative process privilege of FOIA Exemption 5.”
However, the Herald never received a copy of the accident investigation report from the Army, redacted or otherwise.
In the letter to the Herald this week, the Army said it can’t release the report due to privacy reasons.
“Additionally, documents that were collected and prepared during a law enforcement investigation containing personal information that, if released, would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of the individuals concerned are redacted or withheld from release in accordance with FOIA Exemptions 6 and 7. ... Our review included consideration of the ‘foreseeable harmstandard’ ... We determined that it was appropriate to withhold the information.”
The letter was written by Col. Patrick D. Pflaum with the Army’s Administrative Law Division.
Family members of Panipinto did provide some information from the report in the months following the fatal crash.
His mother, Kimberly Weaver, of Bradenton, Florida, said that from information she has received from the Army — the unit’s Army Regulation 15-6 investigation report — a string of mistakes led to her son’s death.
The 1st Cavalry Division eventually moved to oust the company commander, the platoon leader and the Bradley commander from the Army, according to a slide provided to Weaver when she met with Col. Kevin Capra, who was Panipinto’s brigade commander, in August 2020.
The three “received letters of reprimand and were initiated for involuntary separation,” the slide said. “In addition, the Bradley commander received non-judicial punishment and was reduced in rank.”
(1) comment
That's not surprising at all. At least justice was served in the separation of the individuals seemingly responsible for the actions that led to the accident. I'm not sure the TC was a responsible party, since he was likely just following orders, also....but it is what it is.
