332nd Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron at work in Iraq

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darryl Sterling, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment manager, tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit in Balad, Iraq, March 10, 2008. The 332 ELRS has a central collection point that can be used by service members and Department of Defense civilians; unserviceable uniform items are burned. Sergeant Sterling is deployed from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

 Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter

The Department of the Army’s office which handles Freedom of Information Act requests recently responded to a request for information by notifying the Herald a control number had been assigned — four and a half years after the original request.

According to the email, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for information on burn pits used by the Army was originally received by the Defense Health Agency on June 26, 2018. The notification from the Army to the Herald was received on Jan. 26, 2023.

Burn pit file

Senior Airman Frances Gavalis, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment manager, tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit in Balad, Iraq, March 10, 2018. Military uniform items turned in must be burned to ensure they cannot be used by opposing forces.

