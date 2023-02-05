U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darryl Sterling, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment manager, tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit in Balad, Iraq, March 10, 2008. The 332 ELRS has a central collection point that can be used by service members and Department of Defense civilians; unserviceable uniform items are burned. Sergeant Sterling is deployed from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
Senior Airman Frances Gavalis, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment manager, tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit in Balad, Iraq, March 10, 2018. Military uniform items turned in must be burned to ensure they cannot be used by opposing forces.
The Department of the Army’s office which handles Freedom of Information Act requests recently responded to a request for information by notifying the Herald a control number had been assigned — four and a half years after the original request.
According to the email, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for information on burn pits used by the Army was originally received by the Defense Health Agency on June 26, 2018. The notification from the Army to the Herald was received on Jan. 26, 2023.
Since the beginning of combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, U.S. troops had utilized open burn pits to destroy plastics, batteries, medical waste, ammunition and everything in between so it would not fall into enemy hands or impact the environment.
According to many veterans organizations, exposure to those burn pits are directly connected to lung disease and a host of other illnesses such as cancer, respiratory problems and blood disorders.
Last August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, a $278.5 billion package which added 23 illnesses to the list of toxic-exposure-related conditions presumed to be connected to military service. Prior to that, many veterans had a difficult time proving to the Department of Veterans Affairs that their illnesses were connected to service and were unable to receive care.
FOI Request
The 2018 Herald request was to obtain information on the status of burn pit usage by the military, to include the most updated instruction manual used by the Department of Defense concerning the use of burn pits, known as DOD Instruction Number 4715.19. At the time, the most recent version was dated Feb. 15, 2011. The current version was updated on Nov. 13, 2018, five months after the Herald request.
The instruction states that “(w)hen used, open-air burn pits must be operated in a manner that prevents or minimizes risks to human health and safety of DoD personnel. Burning of covered waste in open-air burn pits is prohibited unless no alternative disposal method is feasible, as determined in accordance with the procedures in this issuance.”
While before everything would be destroyed in the burn pits, the latest instruction includes language stating that in no case would munitions, explosives, and radioactive material to be disposed of in any open-air burn pits with any other wastes. It also states that batteries and parts from any aircraft, vehicle or vessel are not be disposed of in any open-air burn pit at all.
The Herald also asked for the number of burn pits still in use at the time, where they were located and who was in charge of operating them — contractors or military personnel. Other information requested included whether hazard report and regular inspections were done and where the copies of the reports were filed.
The instruction requires that locations with more than 100 attached or assigned personnel in place for more than 90 consecutive days develop a site-specific sampling plan used to identify detailed monitoring requirements, “including the priority, frequency, and number of samples routinely required to adequately assess open-air burn pit emissions and monitor ash for hazardous constituents.”
The Defense Health Agency stated that it had not been able to respond to the request within the FOIA’s 20-day statutory time period due to unusual circumstances. Those unusual circumstances, according to the email, could include any of the following reasons: (a) the need to search for and collect records from a facility geographically separated from this office; (b) the potential volume of records responsive to your request; (c) the need for consultation with one or more agencies which have substantial interest in either the determination or the subject matter of the records; and (d) an unusually high volume of FOIA requests.
“We sincerely regret there is a substantial delay in processing requests, and we solicit your patience and understanding as we diligently work to respond to your request as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the email stated.
It is unclear when, or if, the Herald’s questions will ever be answered.
According to the VA website concerning burn pits, the Defense Department has closed most burn pits and is in the process of closing the remainder. No information was available for how many are left in operation or where they are located.
Herald stories
The Killeen Daily Herald began reporting in 2018 about the potential health hazards to military personnel deployed and others who worked in areas with airborne toxins from burn pits, oil fires and desert sandstorms. When coverage of a VA registry designed for veterans to sign up in order for the VA to conduct research into the effects of exposure, local residents began to tell their stories. Several Killeen-Fort Hood area veterans had died of unknown cancers, and their widows spoke of the difficulty of getting their late spouses’ conditions listed as service related. Former civilian contractors and DA civilians also related their difficulties in receiving care for illnesses they believe were contracted while serving overseas with the U.S. military.
