The death of a former Fort Hood soldier who had medical issues is making waves online on after an Army soldier with 180,000 Facebook followers made several posts about the case last week.
Sgt. 1st Class Astin “Amuse” Muse, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, did a Facebook video about the death and care of former Staff Sgt. Kateryna Williams, alleging the soldier got an infection following an Army surgery before she was released by the Army. She criticized Williams’ leadership team and the Army surgeon in the video.
There “should be an investigation and everything going on, because it’s been going on for months. Ridiculous,” Muse said in the Dec. 30 video post, which had about 61,000 views as of Wednesday morning.
“This Army surgeon jacked her up,” Muse said in the video, adding that Williams’ commanders “should be fired” for making Williams come to work while still in the Army and still recovering from the surgery.
Williams, 34, a Harker Heights resident, died on Dec. 26 at a local hospital, according to her obituary that ran in the Herald last week. She was born in 1987 in Ukraine. Her funeral was last week in Belton.
After questions from media in recent days, and perhaps in response to the attention to the case brought on by Muse, Fort Hood released the following statement to the Herald on Wednesday:
“It is with great sorrow that we lost a former staff sergeant and sister in arms, Ms. Kateryna Williams,” according to the statement, which was attributed to Lt. Col. David Dantes, commander of the 502nd Dental Company, Area Support, which falls under Fort Hood’s 1st Medical Brigade. “Our unit sends our deepest condolences to her Family and friends. We remain steadfast in our support of the Family and Soldiers affected by her loss. Unit leaders have been supporting the family and focusing on the health of the organization as many fondly remember Kateryna. She was promoted and honorably discharged from the Army in September 2021, and many within the command continued to support her and remained in close contact with her. It was one of her former battle-buddies who found her and prompted the call that got her to the hospital for the care that she received prior to her death. Kateryna meant a lot to everyone she worked with, including her previous command team, both of whom were present at her passing. She received full military honors at her funeral, at which the senior leadership were invited to speak by her Family. We are devastated by this loss and are planning a memorial ceremony with the Family to give our Soldiers the opportunity to remember Kateryna and grieve her loss.”
Neither the Army nor Williams’ obituary described her cause of death.
A GoFundMe account was set up for Williams’ family at www.gofundme.com/f/support-katerynas-family, and the link was shared by Muse.
“With great sadness, my friends’ daughter Staff Sergeant Kateryna Kulinich (Williams) passed away December 26th. She was previously deployed to Afghanistan and served in the US Army in active combat. She was a veteran and has a purple heart,” according to the GoFundMe page, which had raised nearly $13,000 by early Wednesday.
Muse, a former drill sergeant who is also known for her comedy, is well known in the Army, and visited Fort Hood in September.
Muse “is a cancer survivor and widely known as social media influencer Amuse. Her candid videos give her ... followers humorous glimpses into serious Army issues,” according to a Fort Hood news released issued in September about her visit at the time. She came to Fort Hood to speak at a “Sisters in Arms” mentorship event.
Muse has also been featured in Army Times Military Matters Podcast, most recently to discuss sexual harassment in the military, according to Fort Hood.
(1) comment
I was stationed in Fort Lewis and a friend of mine had a car accident. She survived the accident and was later released from the hospital, according to them for minor lacerations. The next day her eyes and head were purple, red eye with very bloody veins. She did not look good. We had to take her in and get her checked out. I never knew if she recovered from her injuries. I had to PCS to Korea.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.