The U.S. Army on Tuesday sent out a request for public feedback on the environmental impact of a new mobile air defense system that will be fielded soon at Fort Hood and other III Corps installations.
The Army requests a review and comments on the released programmatic environmental assessment for the proposed fielding of the Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense Capability (M-SHORAD) from government agencies, Native American tribes, and the public before June 18, 2021. The Army will consider these comments, along with its analysis, prior to making a final decision to field the system.
The Army assessed fielding the air-defense system at Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Stewart in Georgia, Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Sill in Oklahoma. According to the Army request, in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the PEA “analyzes potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts and identifies related mitigation measures associated with construction, live-fire and maneuver training, and the increased number of soldiers required to field the M-SHORAD battalion.”
Each battalion would consist of approximately 550 soldiers, 40 Stryker-based M-SHORAD vehicles and 270 additional support vehicles. Fielding may require construction of facilities and ranges to support M-SHORAD training. Because these would be permanent stationing actions, the families of the soldiers would accompany them.
The system is designed to improve the protection of tactical maneuver forces from current and future aerial threats and will employ a variety of sensors and shooters (missiles and guns) to protect maneuvering forces. The Army request says this capability is needed to improve the dedicated air defense capability in current maneuver formations to counter short-range aerial threats.
Copies of the PEA, FONSI and FONPA are available for review at https://aec.army.mil/index.php?cID=352.
Written comments should be submitted to:
U.S. Army Environmental Command, ATTN: M-SHORAD Public Comments, 2455 Reynolds Road Mail Stop 112, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas 78234-7588. Comments can also be sent via email to usarmy.jbsa.aec.nepa@mail.mil, with M-SHORAD Public Comment as the subject line.
