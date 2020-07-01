The commander of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command is excited: A new way of recruiting is underway to fill up to 10,000 jobs in the Army with the best and brightest of America’s youth.
Army Hiring Days is a three-day, online recruiting effort that began Tuesday and concludes today. The event is designed to reach out to American youth and tell them about the possibilities for education, training and job stability offered by the Army during a time generally filled with uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking for everything from armor crewman to xylophone players, and we’re looking for diverse people from across the nation,” said Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of Training and Doctrine Command. “We’re looking for infantry, air defense crewmen, a whole list. This is an opportunity to reach out across our communities and tell them that service to our nation is still a valued commodity.”
Funk, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, said that the Army will not only take care of training and education, but still takes care of soldiers when they are done with their service.
“You are a soldier for life. We are looking for those who are interested in a values-based organization that can make a huge difference around the globe,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Army to change the way they recruit, Funk said. The Army is used to face-to-face interactions and selling the virtues of service through personal interactions. Changing to a virtual setting was already a work in progress, but the pandemic forced the Army to move up its timeline.
“My original vision was to take the training to the soldier, not the soldier to the training,” Funk said. “I was thinking it would take three to four years to do it, but we had to do it in four months instead.”
Training and Doctrine Command oversees not only recruiting command, but also all basic training and advanced individual training for military occupational specialties, or jobs. The Army has had to convert over 73 programs of instruction and 1,600 classes to online instruction to adapt to the current environment, he said.
There are 150 different part-time and full-time career options available for applicants to explore in the Army right now, Funk said. They include jobs such as infantry, multiple launch rocket system crewmember, air and missile defense crewmember, unmanned aircraft systems operator, M1 armor crewman, cryptologic linguist, psychological operations specialist, explosive ordnance disposal specialist and more.
“Our recruiters, drill sergeants and ROTC program leads have been nothing short of miraculous,” Funk said. “We asked them to overcome this environment and still take in our new leaders. They have just done a magnificent job. I can’t say enough about them.”
To learn more about what the Army has to offer, visit goarmy.com. Qualified applicants could be eligible for up to a $2,000 enlistment bonus or up to $65,000 in student loan forgiveness.
