An Army veteran who had pleaded not-guilty last year to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear entered a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday and is set to be sentenced this summer.
Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 29, accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one of the two federal counts against her. A sentencing hearing is set for June 28 in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton in Corpus Christi, court documents show.
Co-defendant Brandon Dominic Brown, who like Smith is an Army veteran who was working as a contractor on post, pleaded not-guilty on Nov. 29, 2021. His case is set for a jury trial on June 6, also in Tipton’s Southern District courtroom.
A third co-defendant, Nathan Nichols, of Corpus Christi already has pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy and is set to be sentenced on June 21 in U.S. District Court, Southern District.
Federal conspiracy case
Smith and Brown both were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 23, 2021, and just over a week later they each entered not-guilty pleas to a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of government property. Smith also was facing one count of theft of government property; but as part of the plea agreement, that count will be dropped, according to an amended plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
“If (Smith) pleads guilty to Count One of the indictment and persists in that plea through sentencing, and if the court accepts this plea agreement, the U.S. will move to dismiss any remaining counts of the indictment at the time of sentencing,” according to the plea agreement. Smith is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, on the conspiracy count but her sentence could be lessened if she agrees to “provide substantial assistance to the government,” according to the court document.
Smith and Brown were charged in federal court last year after an investigation allegedly revealed a scheme to steal and then use the internet to sell thermal scopes, night vision goggles and military radios valued at more than $2.1 million, according to a criminal complaint.
The Army’s investigation began after it was discovered on June 17, 2021, that the locks had been cut on 17 Conex shipping containers on Fort Hood. An audit showed that 137 items were missing: 72 scopes, 60 radios, three night-vision devices and two receiver/transmitters.
An investigator searched the internet to see if he could identify the stolen property advertised for resale. He found a thermal scope for sale on eBay for $4,500, and was able to match the serial number to the Fort Hood theft. The same person, who later was determined to be Nichols, had other items listed for sale that matched the serial numbers of the goods from Fort Hood.
Investigators checked surveillance videos of the access gate, which allegedly showed Smith entering Fort Hood twice on the night of June 16, 2021, and a man later determined to be Brown entering once on June 16 and again on June 17, 2021.
Police used cellphone data to determine that Smith traveled to Nichol’s home in Corpus Christi on June 17, 2021, a few hours after the alleged theft.
Brown told police that he had bolt cutters and met with Smith at the crime scene, but “that he didn’t like the plan ... and left the location,” according to court documents.
Smith, on the other hand, told investigators that it was Brown who entered the yard, broke the locks on the shipping containers and threw the stolen items over the fence to Smith, who then put them in the car for transport to Corpus Christi. She allegedly paid Brown $5,000, for his part in the alleged theft.
Local charges
In addition to the federal charges, Smith is facing two prior felony charges in Bell County.
On Feb. 6, 2014, Smith — a 21-year-old active-duty soldier at the time — was arrested by Killeen police for helping three armed men rob a local video game store. Police said that Smith had pawned items taken from the store at shops in Killeen and Duncanville. She told police she agreed to aid in the robbery with the three men by texting them who was working in the store and that she was rewarded with iPods, iPads, phones and headphones.
On June 10, 2014, after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, Smith was sentenced to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on July 2, 2020, filed a motion to adjudicate that probation after Smith was arrested again in Killeen on March 26, 2020. A woman reported to police that Smith had choked her during a domestic incident. Smith was indicted on July 15, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking.
A hearing on both local charges is set for May 26, in the 27th Judicial District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.