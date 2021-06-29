Two former Fort Hood soldiers pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a scheme that possibly defrauded the Army out of up $11 million, according to news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
Kevin Romulus Pelayo, 42, and 37-year-old Cristine Furio Fredericks, a married couple, admitted to conducting a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Army with respect to a mass transportation benefit program at Fort Hood.
On April 21, 2000, Presidential Executive Order 13150, Federal Workforce Transportation, directed all federal agencies to implement a mass transportation benefit program to qualified federal employees for individual employee commuting costs incurred through the use of mass transportation and van pools. On Jan. 1, 2001, the Department of the Army implemented this type of program for Army soldiers and civilian employees.
As a soldier at Fort Hood in 2010, Pelayo was alleged to have set up a van company to give employees rides to and from the base under the guise of the program. Pelayo, a platoon sergeant, had access to the personnel records of soldiers under his command and Fredericks had worked for Army human resources. Investigators said in July 2020 that Pelayo used this access to sign soldiers up for the mass transportation subsidy without their knowledge and then routed the payments to his business’ bank accounts.
Pelayo and Fredericks pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske to two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property. Pelayo also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. By pleading guilty, Pelayo and Fredericks admitted that from January 2014 to June 2020, they provided false documentation regarding their ride-share program on Fort Hood called Soldiers Vanpools, LLC, including names and other personal information of over 1,000 unsuspecting active duty soldiers, in order to fraudulently collect funds, according to the release.
The defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison for each money laundering charge. Pelayo faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge. The defendants have agreed to forfeit to the government proceeds of their fraudulent scheme to include a dozen real estate properties in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Kempner; 43 automobiles, SUVs, ATVs and a 5th-wheel trailer; over 120 designer tote bags, handbags and wallets; and, over $600,000 in cash.
Sentencing has yet to be scheduled, officials said Tuesday.
Pelayo told the Fort Hood Sentinel that he was first drawn to the initiative by the chance to save on gas.
The Sentinel, an official publication overseen by Army commanders, touted the van pool’s growth in stories and quoted staff who said it saved them time and money. In 2013, one rider said, “It works perfectly, like a well-greased wheel.”
Military investigators allege that it turned into a highly lucrative fraud.
Starting around 2014, according to the affidavit, Pelayo registered soldiers around the country for subsidies of $255 or $265 a month. Several enrolled soldiers said they had never ridden in the van pool and investigators found that many were not even at Fort Hood.
This scheme allegedly continued for years, even while Pelayo was stationed in South Korea before his retirement in 2019. In some months, the affidavit states, the subsidies gave the couple an income of more than $200,000.
Pelayo and Fredericks moved the money into an array of bank accounts, investigators wrote in the court filing, saying they own more than 20 properties in Texas, New York, Washington and Hawaii. Pelayo also allegedly transferred money to an unidentified person in the Philippines.
Pelayo spent more than two decades with the Army and Army Reserve, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia-Herzegovina, according to an Army spokesperson. Fredericks served for about a decade and also deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
During the search of the couple’s Killeen home last year, investigators seized documents, computer hard drives, cellphones and more than 100 designer items such as purses, jewelry and clothing, mostly from Chanel, according to a handwritten list of what was collected. It also lists 23 cars, trucks, SUVs and other vehicles, and a box containing 64 license plates from “various states.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
