If you hear booms in the distance, the sounds may be from a Fort Hood artillery unit conducting live-fire training this week
The 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, which is part of 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, has been in the field training for the past week, and was firing training rounds around lunchtime Monday, according to the unit’s Facebook page.
The live-fire training will be ongoing through Thursday, Fort Hood officials said Monday.
The training session is the unit’s first field exercise of 2020, according to the unit.
