The National Mounted Warrior Foundation held its annual Homecoming for Heroes fundraising gala on Saturday in conjunction with an online auction that ended Sunday, raising at least $1.25 million for additions to the National Mounted Warfare Museum located near the Fort Hood visitors center.
General Dynamics made a $250,000 donation to the project and H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation made a $1 million donation. A call was not immediately returned to find out how much additional funds were raised through the gala and online auction.
Sample auction items included four passes to the Formula 1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, several exotic hunts, tickets for “Disney on Ice” at the Cedar Park Center and other items.
